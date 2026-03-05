US Drafts Rules on Global AI Chip Exports

The Trump administration has drafted rules requiring U.S. approval for global sales by Nvidia and other AI chipmakers, a new policy that would give Washington oversight of global artificial intelligence infrastructure growth, Bloomberg reports.

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices declined after the report, falling 1.12% and 2.3%, respectively.

The proposed regulations would require companies to obtain U.S. approval for nearly all exports of AI accelerator chips made by companies such as Nvidia and AMD, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.

The move would dramatically broaden current restrictions, which apply to about 40 countries.

The Trump administration has stated it wants the world to use American AI technology.

These chips are among the most sought-after components in the tech industry. Companies including OpenAI and Alphabet buy them in large quantities to power data centers that run services including ChatGPT and Gemini.

Nvidia on Wednesday stopped production of its second-most advanced artificial intelligence chips, known as H200 chips, intended ‌for the Chinese market, the Financial Times reported.

The U.S. chipmaker reallocated manufacturing capacity at the contract chipmaker TSMC away from making H200 chips to its next-generation Vera Rubin hardware, the report said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

In January, the Trump administration gave a formal green light to China-bound sales of Nvidia's H200 chips, but shipments remained stalled due to guardrails built into the process.

Reuters contributed to this report.