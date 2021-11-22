British Health Secretary Will Not Expand Vaccine Mandates

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC on Sunday that the United Kingdom would not be following their European neighbors in expanding COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the general public.

“It is up to Austria, other countries, to decide what they need to do. We are fortunate that in this country, although we have vaccine hesitancy, it is a lot lower than we are seeing in other places,” Javid told to host Andrew Marr.

Javid defended the U.K. government’s decision to make the vaccine compulsory for healthcare professionals but clarified that there are no plans to expand the requirement.

“I don’t think that is something we would ever look at,” Javid said in the interview.

The health secretary’s latest comments came after Austria announced they would make the vaccine compulsory for most in the country by Feb. 1, 2022. Those who refuse the vaccine will face heavy fines and potential prison sentences, according to Breitbart.

A controversial nationwide lockdown, even for the vaccinated, is also taking place in Austria starting today. Restaurants, bars, hairdressers, theaters, and non-essential shops must all close their doors until Dec. 12, although officials said they would reassess after ten days, the BBC reported.

The imposition of mandatory vaccines and the reintroduction of lockdowns have resulted in widespread protests across the country. Tens of thousands of Austrians protested in the capital Vienna ahead of the lockdown over the weekend.

Germany has considered similar measures to Austria, as cases rise exponentially there as well, per Breitbart.

Markus Söder, the prime minister of the German state of Bavaria, recently canceled Christmas markets in his state over resurgent cases in Southern Germany.

“The situation is very, very serious and difficult,” Soeder told a news conference, the Arab News reported. “We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people, and protecting the health care system.”

On Friday, police opened fire on rioters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, ahead of new COVID-19 restrictions. Since Saturday afternoon, 51 people have been arrested concerning the riots, according to NPR.