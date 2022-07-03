UK to Unveil Major Aid Package for Ukrainian Recovery

The United Kingdom, on Monday, will unveil at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, a major aid package to help rebuild Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that the aid package will include an offer of $525 million in World Bank loan guarantees. That will bring the total British support for the war-torn country to roughly $1.5 billion.

The Post reported that a U.K. Foreign Office press release indicated Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will state the following in her Monday speech during the event: "Ukraine's recovery from Russia's war of aggression will be a symbol of the power of democracy over autocracy. It will show [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine have only produced a stronger, more prosperous and more united nation."

The speech and conference come ahead of plans for another Ukraine Recovery Conference set for 2023.

"The U.K. is resolute in its support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and will remain at Ukraine's side as it emerges as a strong, thriving and cutting-edge democracy," Truss's planned comments continue.

According to Bloomberg, Truss will announce plans for the U.K.'s backing of the Ukrainian government's Reconstruction and Development Plan. The plan, which Truss will present at the two-day conference in Switzerland, is about 2,000 pages long and will cost an estimated $523 billion.

During his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the rebuilding effort will be a "large-scale international event" demanding "colossal investments."

"This," Zelenskyy said, "is the largest economic project of our time in Europe and extraordinary opportunities for every state, for every company that we will invite to work in Ukraine to prove themselves."