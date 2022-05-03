Atlanta Apple Store Unionization Vote Set for Next Month

Workers at an Apple Store in Atlanta will vote from June 2 to June 4 on whether to unionize or not after reaching an agreement with the company, according to a copy of the election agreement shared with The Verge.

Roughly 100 complete- and part-time employees will be eligible to vote in the election forwarded by the Communications Workers of America at the Cumberland Mall Apple Store.

The workers, 70% of which signed authorization cards supporting the union effort, told The New York Times that they enjoyed working for the company but had qualms with their treatment by management.

“We want equal to what corporate actually gets,” said Sydney Rhodes, a pro-union employee at the Cumberland store, adding that “another reason why we're working toward this union is for a more clear and concise way to grow, especially internally.”

Before the latest agreement, Apple had attempted to hold the vote in July. The position from the company caused substantial backlash from pro-union employees who worried the move could provide them more time to thwart the unionization vote, sources told the outlet.

The news is the latest of the organization efforts by the CWA, which announced last month their intention for the Cumberland store vote to be the first in a series of Apple Store locations attempting unionization, per the Times.

Employees at the Grand Central Terminal store in New York and the Towson Town Center store in Maryland have also launched union drives. The Grand Central effort is led by a competing union, Workers United, The Hill reported.