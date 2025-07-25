WATCH TV LIVE

UN Watchdog Chief Optimistic Inspectors Will Return to Iran This Year

Friday, 25 July 2025 06:51 AM EDT

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog is optimistic that inspectors will be able to return to Iran later this year, he said on Friday.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters that it was important to start discussing with Tehran the modalities of restarting visits.

"We need to agree on where to go, how to do it. We need to listen to Iran in terms of what they consider should be the precautions to be taken," he said. 

