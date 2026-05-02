WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: un | guterres | us | money

UN's Guterres: Money Owed by US Is 'Non-Negotiable'

Saturday, 02 May 2026 02:40 PM EDT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the billions of dollars the ‌United States owes to the world body is "non-negotiable," after reports that Washington had placed conditions on releasing the funds.

The development newswire Devex reported this week that two diplomatic notes circulated by the U.S. called for nine "quick-hit" reforms as a condition for ‌releasing more funds, including further cost-cutting, and moves to counter China's influence ​at the United Nations.

"The money we are talking about is referred to as assessed contributions," Guterres told reporters when ⁠asked about the reports. "Assessed contributions are an obligation of member states. They are ​non-negotiable."

Guterres, who has been leading reform efforts under pressure from member states, especially ⁠the United States, said the U.N. would do its best "to make sure that we make this organization as effective and as cost-effective and as able to deliver for the people we ‌care for."

"But these are two separate things," he added.

According to ​Devex, the U.S.-demanded ‌cost-cutting included overhauling the U.N. pension system, ending long-distance business-class travel for some senior and all mid-level professionals, additional ‌cuts to senior U.N. ranks and a 10% reduction in long-running and ineffective peacekeeping missions.

It said they also included a demand to block ⁠China from channeling tens of millions ‌of dollars each year ⁠to a discretionary fund housed in the office of the U.N. secretary-general, a move aimed at countering ⁠Chinese ⁠influence.

The U.S. mission to the United Nations has not commented on the reports. The U.S. has said ‌repeatedly it will keep pressuring the United Nations to reform after announcing its withdrawal from dozens of U.N. bodies this year and cutting millions of dollars in funding ‌last year.

Guterres ​warned in January that ‌the U.N. faced "imminent financial collapse" due to unpaid fees, most of which are owed by the United States. The U.N. said in ​February the United States had paid about $160 million of the more than $4 billion it owes to the world body. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that the billions of dollars the United States owes to the world body is "non-negotiable," after reports that Washington had placed conditions on releasing the funds.
un, guterres, us, money
333
2026-40-02
Saturday, 02 May 2026 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved