President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday said he expects that an agreement would be signed this week on U.S. access to Ukraine's critical mineral deposits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wavered "in his commitment towards that a week ago," Witkoff said in a CNN interview, referring to the Ukrainian leader's rejection of the original U.S. proposal. "The president (Trump) sent the message to him. He's not wavering any more."

Zelenskiy realized "that we have done so much (for Ukraine) and that agreement belongs being signed and I think you'll see it signed this week," continued Witkoff.