State Dept Warns: Don't Go to Ukraine, Even to Aid Fight

The U.S. State Department on Friday said that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including those who go to participate in the conflict, face a very real risk of capture or death. It also warned that Washington would not be able to facilitate evacuation.

"They may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

There have been numerous reports of Americans heading to Ukraine to bolster its efforts to repel the Russian invasion force.