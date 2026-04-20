Israel on Monday said it had uncovered an ‌Iranian network that had planned to attack a pipeline carrying crude oil from Azerbaijan to the Mediterranean as well as Israeli and Jewish targets in Azerbaijan.

In a joint statement, the Mossad and ‌Shin Bet intelligence agencies said a plan by ​Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to attack the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline through Georgia to Turkey several weeks ⁠ago had been thwarted.

The cell had also planned attacks ​on Jewish and Israeli targets in Azerbaijan including the Israeli ⁠embassy and a synagogue in Baku, as well as leaders of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, the agencies said.

Iran's foreign ministry did not ‌immediately reply to a request for comment.

Members of ​the cell, who ‌were in possession of explosive drones and fragmentation charges, were arrested by Azerbaijani authorities.

"To ‌realize their intentions, the cell worked to gather intelligence on targets using various methods, including physical surveillance and photography, ⁠all under direct orders from ‌their handlers in Iran," ⁠the statement said.

"This exposure, alongside strenuous intelligence investigation and operational activities ⁠on ⁠the ground, led to the uncovering of the secret terrorist network that has been established ‌within the IRGC and its chain of command."

It said the cell was led by Rahman Moqadam, who also served as ‌the ​head of IRGC ‌intelligence's Special Operations Division, or Unit 4000.

Moqadam was killed last month during Israeli air strikes, part of an ​air war waged on Iran by Israel and the United States since Feb. 28.