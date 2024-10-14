Zelenskyy Holds 59 Percent Approval Rating in Ukraine

Nearly 6 in 10 Ukrainians approve of the job President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing during their country's war against Russia, according to a new survey.

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll results showed that 59% of Ukrainians say they trust Zelenskyy. That finding has remained steady since May; 37% expressed no confidence in the president.

Zelenskyy, a former entertainer, was elected president in April 2019. Soon after, 80% of Ukrainians expressed confidence in him.

Although Zelenskyy's approval fell to 37% before Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an unprovoked move, sent his forces to invade Ukraine in February 2022, it rose to 90% after Putin's full-scale attack.

Zelenskyy's level of support had been declining in the past year before the latest survey. It was 77% in December, 64% in February, and 59% in May.

The KIIS survey results come after arrived in London on Thursday for talks with the leaders of Britain and NATO on his "victory plan" for the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte before traveling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy said he also will meet with the leaders of Germany and Italy to discuss the plan.

Zelenskyy president met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday.

Zelenskyy had been due to present his blueprint at a weekend meeting of Western leaders and defense ministers in Germany, but it was postponed because President Joe Biden said he had to stay home to respond to Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the current state of play on the battlefield had created an opportunity for steps to end Russia's more than 2½-year-old invasion no later than next year.

The KIIS survey was conducted Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 among 2,004 Ukrainians.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.