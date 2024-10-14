WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | support | russia | war

Zelenskyy Holds 59 Percent Approval Rating in Ukraine

By    |   Monday, 14 October 2024 10:07 AM EDT

Nearly 6 in 10 Ukrainians approve of the job President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing during their country's war against Russia, according to a new survey.

Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) poll results showed that 59% of Ukrainians say they trust Zelenskyy. That finding has remained steady since May; 37% expressed no confidence in the president.

Zelenskyy, a former entertainer, was elected president in April 2019. Soon after, 80% of Ukrainians expressed confidence in him.

Although Zelenskyy's approval fell to 37% before Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an unprovoked move, sent his forces to invade Ukraine in February 2022, it rose to 90% after Putin's full-scale attack.

Zelenskyy's level of support had been declining in the past year before the latest survey. It was 77% in December, 64% in February, and 59% in May.

The KIIS survey results come after arrived in London on Thursday for talks with the leaders of Britain and NATO on his "victory plan" for the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte before traveling to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron. Zelenskyy said he also will meet with the leaders of Germany and Italy to discuss the plan.

Zelenskyy president met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday.

Zelenskyy had been due to present his blueprint at a weekend meeting of Western leaders and defense ministers in Germany, but it was postponed because President Joe Biden said he had to stay home to respond to Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida.

Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the current state of play on the battlefield had created an opportunity for steps to end Russia's more than 2½-year-old invasion no later than next year.

The KIIS survey was conducted Sept. 20 to Oct. 3 among 2,004 Ukrainians.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nearly 6 in 10 Ukrainians approve of the job President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing during their country's war against Russia, according to a new survey.
ukraine, volodymyr zelenskyy, support, russia, war
308
2024-07-14
Monday, 14 October 2024 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved