Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against Zelenskyy

Monday, 23 June 2025 05:16 PM EDT

Ukraine's internal security agency foiled an alleged assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while he was traveling in Poland, Newsweek reported.

Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malyuk, who heads the Ukrainian internal security agency SBU, held a closed-door meeting with members of his country's media on Monday to discuss the details of an alleged plot to kill Zelenskyy at Poland's Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport by a Polish military pensioner who was recruited by the Soviet Union decades ago.

"The task was to eliminate President Zelenskyy at Rzeszow Airport physically. Several options were considered — one involving an FPV drone, another a sniper system," Malyuk said.

The plan was prevented by the SBU with assistance from Poland's Internal Security Agency, according to RBC-Ukraine. Malyuk noted that the SBU previously detained several colonels in the State Guard Department, who were allegedly working on behalf of the Russian agency FSB, on charges of plotting to assassinate Zelenskyy.

"As part of their criminal plan, they were recruiting individuals and were supposed to carry out the assassination during the president's movement on the premises of the Office of the President of Ukraine," he said.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

