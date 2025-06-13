Zelenskyy to Newsmax: Iran Poses 'Serious Threat' to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran is “actively working” against his country by supplying weapons and technology to Russia, telling Newsmax the Islamic Republic poses a “serious threat” to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy made the comments in an exclusive interview with Newsmax foreign correspondent Shelby Wilder that aired Friday.

The U.S. confirmed in September that Iran had supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, a transfer that marked a new level of military cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Russia.

“Iran is, in fact, actively working against us by supplying weapons and technology to Russia. That makes them a serious threat. Even so, we do not seek escalation,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand all too well the devastating consequences such a conflict can bring. The human cost, the losses, the potential outcomes of a full-scale war. But Iran continues to support Russia."

He said the support included both arms and technology.

“This regime is enabling Russia's aggression by providing arms and technological support. Iran uses its oil revenues to fund war efforts. That is the harsh reality we are dealing with,” he added.

It was reported in March 2024 that in exchange for ballistic missiles, Russia might be willing to supply Iran with high-tech Russian weaponry, which could further inflame conflict in the Middle East, Zelenskyy said.

“As for whether Russia will help Iran in return, they already do, to be honest. The question is whether they will do so openly. And that, I believe, depends entirely on the strength and clarity of the United States position,” Zelenskyy said.

The interview with Zelenskyy came hours after Israel unleashed a massive airstrike offensive inside Iran targeting the country's nuclear infrastructure as well as nuclear scientists and senior military brass. Iran continues to unleash a barrage of missile and drone strikes on Israel in response.

“Let me be frank. We don't want escalation in any part of the world. But if this continues, if there is another wave of conflict, more missile strikes, more collaboration between Russia and Iran, then the situation could grow even more dangerous," Zelenskyy said.