More Ukraine Aid Faces Slim Chance in Lame-Duck Session

As a new Republican-led Congress prepares to take office, securing more U.S. aid for Ukraine is uncertain. Senate Democrats note rising GOP opposition and a president-elect focused on shifting priorities, creating significant hurdles for last-minute funding, The Hill reported.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced cautious optimism Wednesday about the possibility of Congress approving additional aid for Ukraine during the upcoming lame-duck session before Republicans take control of the House and President-elect Donald Trump assumes office in January.

Kaine, however, admitted that any proposed funding for Ukraine would likely face substantial resistance in a GOP-led House increasingly opposed to U.S. support for Kyiv.

"There's a chance, a chance — I'm not saying a likelihood, but I'm saying a chance," Kaine stated, noting that a package for Ukraine might be included in an appropriations bill before the transition. He added, "There's going to be a battle about all kinds of priorities here at year-end, and just knowing the current lineup in the Senate — in the Senate, there's a chance, but the House will be tough."

The push for additional aid comes as Ukrainian forces continue to face intense challenges on the front-lines against Russian aggression, including shortages of manpower and equipment, following Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the Biden administration to allow Kyiv's forces to use long-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike Russian targets. President Biden has largely resisted this request, citing concerns over a potential escalation with Russia.

Republican senators, however, appear split on the matter. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, who will soon assume the role of chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed skepticism about further aid, pointing to the incoming administration's stated priorities.

"President Trump says he's going to resolve that — he has a habit of doing what he says he's gonna do," Risch commented, suggesting that it was prudent to allow Trump's administration space to act according to its agenda regarding Ukraine.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tapped to be Trump's secretary of state, echoed this stance, advising caution. "Let's wait until the new administration is in place before we can figure that. … We still have to fund the government next month," Rubio remarked, downplaying the urgency of addressing Ukraine aid before January.

The Biden administration currently has about $6 billion allocated for Ukraine, which will be distributed in the final weeks of Biden's term. This funding is being managed carefully to balance Ukraine's immediate needs with the Department of Defense's resources as Biden officials try to maintain a strong front against Russian aggression while preparing for a possible reduction in support under the Trump administration.

With a growing bloc of Republicans in the House already vocal in their opposition to further U.S. involvement in Ukraine, the likelihood of passing new aid is tenuous.

The upcoming battle for funding may hinge on the appropriations bill, which could act as one of the last opportunities to push through assistance. However, the GOP-controlled House, influenced by Trump's campaign promises to curtail foreign intervention, is expected to set a new tone in Washington.