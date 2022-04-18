Ukrainian Intelligence Believes Russia Munitions Production Faltering

Multiple Ukrainian intelligence reports over the last month indicate that Russia's industrial-military production has slowed because of Western sanctions that have impacted the importation of parts and material to build munitions such as tanks, ships, and rockets.

The most recent report comes from the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, who notes that there are countless examples of crucial military factories that are lacking imported materials for various weaponry. One such factory is the Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant, famous for its short- and medium-range missile production.

"Western sanctions have negatively affected the fulfillment of government orders in Russia. Especially at Ulyanovsk, where all weapons production has stopped entirely," he said on Ukrainian TV 24 on April 17.

Ukrainian intelligence has been closely analyzing weapons and ammunition that Russian forces have left behind in Ukraine, especially during their retreat from the regions near Kyiv. Budanov said that 90% of the components are not from Russia.

"Russia usually produces metal and plastic casings, everything else isn't theirs at all," he added.

Russia's recent use of the missile complex known as Tochka, identified as the missile type used in the attack on evacuees at the Kramatorsk train station, also was interpreted as a sign of diminished capacity since it was considered to be out of operation.

Additionally, Uralvagonzavod, another military plant which specializes in the production of Russia's main T-72 tank has reportedly faced numerous problems due to rising interest rates on loans, lack of funds to service foreign currency loans and rising prices for components, including armored steel since the beginning of the invasion. The more advanced T-90 and T-14 tanks also reportedly are facing shortages.

"The factory has been partially transformed to repair equipment damaged by Ukraine," read a message from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Russia's military production issues started almost a month ago and were first reported by the Ukrainian military's general staff on March 24.

"More than 20 plants of Russia's military industrial complex were forced to partially or entirely shut down because of a shortage of some parts," read a message from the general staff.

The Guardian reported that Russia has been establishing contraband routes with Iraq, particularly for rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank missiles. Newsmax reported previously that Ukrainian intelligence had claimed that Russia was establishing connections with Georgian smugglers, potentially to bolster weapons imports.