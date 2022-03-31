Ukraine: Russia Intensifying Missile Campaign on Oil Facilities

Russia has intensified its bombing campaign on oil depots across Ukraine, often using low-flying missiles that Ukrainian officials claim are being fired from supposedly neutral Belarus to avoid detection from air defense systems.

The latest attack occurred Wednesday night in the city of Apostolove in the southeast Dnipro region, an area that borders the occupied Kherson. The attack was reported by the governor of the region, Mykola Laschuk.

"The enemy performed an air raid at night. Two rockets hit an oil depot, full of fuel. It is completely destroyed," Lukashuk said.

There were no reported casualties.

On Sunday, a series of coordinated attacks struck oil tanks in the western cities of Lutsk, Lviv, and Dubno.

Lutsk is located in the western Volyn region and borders Belarus. Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported the news on his official social media page.

"A missile strike was carried out on the oil depot on the outskirts of the city of Lutsk," he posted. "So far, we know that the cruise missile was launched from Belarus. Emergency service responders have been working all night at the site of the incident."

The military administration also reported that the rocket was flying too low for air defense radars to detect it.

Just a couple hours prior, while U.S. President Joe Biden was speaking in Warsaw, Poland, three powerful explosions rocked the western city of Lviv. The barrage of rocket strikes targeted, among other things, massive oil tanks.

Lviv is considered by many to be one of the safest places in Ukraine right now and reached its refugee capacity three weeks ago, according to the city's mayor. The city is 90 miles from the Polish border.

Max Kozicki, the governor of the Lviv region, reported that oil tanks were demolished beyond repair and that five people were injured.

Almost at the same time, another oil tank was attacked in Dubno, a city in western Ukraine just 100 miles from the supposedly safe Lviv. The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Koval, first reported on the attack and noted that the tank was destroyed. No casualties were reported.

Two days later, Dubno suffered another airstrike on yet another oil storage facility, which was demolished. It took two full days for the State Emergency Service's firefighters to extinguish the blaze.