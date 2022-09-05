Ukraine Liberates Village in Kherson Counteroffensive, Raises Flag

Ukrainian Armed Forces retook the village of Vysokopillia from Russia over the weekend, later raising the national flag in honor of its recent successes in the Kherson counteroffensive.

The Ukrainian head of the Kherson Oblast revealed through Telegram on Sunday that the city was officially under Kyiv's control. He then provided information on the state of Vysokopillia after Ukrainian forces arrived.

"The occupation authorities put pressure on educators who refused to work under the Russian program. In this way, they try to induce them to cooperate and compensate for the lack of personnel," Kherson head Yuriy Sobolevskyi wrote.

"In addition, there are reports of threats to relatives of the heads of educational institutions who left and organized training in an online format from the territory controlled by Ukraine," he added.

Later, local reporters shared footage of the Ukrainian flag brandished over Vysokopillia. Experts quickly took to Twitter to explain the significance of the unifying symbol being displayed once more.

"The flag is on a hospital roof in Vysokopillya, Kherson Oblast," Foreign policy writer Samuel Ramani stated. "Russia is cracked down on any displays of Ukrainian nationalism inside Kherson and reportedly raised a Soviet victory flag in Kherson after its occupation."

The recapture of Vysokopillia continues a pattern of victories for Ukraine in its southernmost Kherson region above the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, according to The Guardian.

Due to Ukraine's wins, Russia has decided to pause a planned referendum on whether the country should formally annex the Kherson region, similar to how it consolidated Crimea.

The Kremlin head of its Kherson government, Kirill Stremousov, confirmed as much to the Russian state news agency TASS following recent attacks on the Antonivskiy Bridge in Kherson.