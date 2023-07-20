×
Tags: ukraine | russia | cluster munitions | military aid

Ukraine Unleashes US Cluster Munitions Against Russia

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 06:01 PM EDT

Ukrainian forces have begun using United States-provided cluster munitions on the battlefield, Sabrina Singh, Pentagon deputy press secretary, said Thursday.

"I believe they have started using them," Singh told reporters after being asked about the controversial bombs, which can scatter hundreds of detonating submunitions over large areas and remain dormant for decades.

The munitions have been outlawed by now over 120 countries since the 2008 creation of the Convention on Cluster Munitions. However, the U.S., Ukraine and Russia are not among the signatories.

"They have committed to use it responsibly, to keep track of and record where they are using it, so when this war is over, they can begin those demining efforts," the deputy press secretary added.

Retired Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, also confirmed that Kyiv had started using the weapons.

"They're using them effectively, and they are actually having an impact on Russia's defensive formations and Russia's defensive maneuvering," Kirby assured, noting that Ukraine likely began using them a week ago.

The news comes after several anonymous Ukrainian officials informed The Washington Post that Kyiv was firing cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine to break up well-fortified positions.

The Biden administration began supplying Ukraine with the weapons earlier this month, citing impenetrable Russian defenses that have deterred Kyiv's counteroffensive.

"It's our territory. I understand how it's complicated with all these conventions," argued Ukraine Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov in February. "Our allies ... they have millions of rounds of such type. Again, we will wait, wait, wait, and suddenly one day, probably, we will receive such type of munitions."

Newsfront
Thursday, 20 July 2023 06:01 PM
