Pentagon Says US Lethal Aid Packages Already Flowing Into Ukraine

The United States has already sent roughly half a dozen lethal aid shipments to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration's $800 million package from earlier this month, according to the Pentagon's top spokesman.

On Thursday, press secretary John Kirby informed reporters that a combination of weapons systems and "support and sustainment items" — such as food, body armor, helmets, medical and first-aid kits, small arms, and ammunition — have already left the U.S. for Ukraine, as a means of fortifying the Ukrainian army in its war with Russia.

"Those shipments are already arriving. In fact, from the time [President Joe Biden] signed the order to the first shipment going on its way was like four days ... and there's already been about a half a dozen shipments that have flowed into the [Ukraine] region."

Kirby added: "Things aren't sitting long at these intermediate staging shipment sites before they're getting picked up by convoys and taken into Ukraine. So, four days is pretty quick."

Javelin anti-tank missile systems and Stinger air defense systems were among the weapons included in the initial shipments to Ukraine. Back in October, four months before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. sent 30 Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

That October shipment also included 180 Javelin missiles, according to the Pentagon.

The Hill reports that the U.S. has sent approximately $2 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine over the past year.

According to the New York Post, via the White House, the final package of military/humanitarian aid to Ukraine includes:

Three patrol boats, 800 ​Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 ​Javelin​ anti-tank missiles; 1,000 light anti-armor weapons; 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor weapons; 100 ​drones; 100 grenade launchers; 5,000 rifles; 1,000 pistols; 400 machine guns; 400 shotguns; 25,000 sets of body armor; 25,000 helmets and five Mi-17 helicopters.

