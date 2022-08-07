Atomic Watchdog: Shelling of Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Raises Concern

A watchdog group has raised concerns over Russia's shelling of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi voiced his unease with a shelling attack carried out by Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Grossi noted that Ukrainian authorities had informed the IAEA that the assault had damaged the plant's external power supply system, leaving just two working power lines in operation.

The matter prompted a quick response from the head of the IAEA, who warned that the attack could bring about grave consequences.

"I'm extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster," Grossi said in a statement Saturday, according to the New York Post.

"There are contradictions between the accounts of the Russian and Ukrainian sides," he added. "I receive information ... but I have no way of determining whether it corresponds to the facts."

The Post report detailed that both Russian and Ukrainian forces have accused each other of attacking the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Saturday, Grossi issued another statement. Earlier, toward the beginning of the war, he outlined a list of seven pillars that must be adhered to in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. Now, addressing the recent shelling, Grossi wrote: "Ominously, however, almost all [the pillars] have been compromised at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the past several months, and yet again, in the last 24 hours, several pillars have been violated. This must stop and stop now."

According to The Hill, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded on Sunday during his daily address for an international response to Moscow's shelling of the power plant, adding, "No one will stop the wind that will spread the radioactive contamination.

"Therefore, a principled response of the international community to these Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia NPP — the largest in Europe — is needed right now."