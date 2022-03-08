×
×
IAEA Lost Chernobyl Safety Monitoring Systems After Russian Invasion

The New Safe Confinement seals off the Object Shelter over the debris of the 4th reactor of the Chernobyl
The New Safe Confinement seals off the Object Shelter, also known as the Sarcophagus, a temporary structure built in 1986 over the debris of the 4th reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv Region of northern Ukraine. (Volodymyr Tarasov/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 March 2022 05:58 PM

Ukraine on Tuesday announced some 210 technical personnel responsible for the safe management of the condemned Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was taken over by Russian forces some two weeks ago, would need to be rotated to ensure safety, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"I'm deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote in a statement. "I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there."

Reuters reported the situation could be made more complex as the IAEA, the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, has lost transmitting data with the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities in Chernobyl.

"[Grossi] indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl NPP had been lost," the IAEA wrote in a news release.

As of Monday, eight of Ukraine's 15 nuclear power plants have been seized by Russian forces.

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted Russian forces seized Chernobyl because it "is the shortest route from Russia to Kyiv. The facility is not the goal."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 March 2022 05:58 PM
