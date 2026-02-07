Zelenskyy: Russia Proposing Economic Deals Worth $12T

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia and the United States are discussing bilateral economic agreements valued at roughly $12 trillion, including potential deals that would directly affect Ukraine, according to intelligence materials he said were shown to him, reports the Washington Post.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence sources had obtained documents outlining a proposed framework for expanded U.S.-Russian economic cooperation.

He referred to the proposal as the "Dmitriev package," named after Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitriev has emerged as a key figure in recent diplomatic contacts related to a possible ceasefire in Ukraine and has been involved in discussions aimed at easing tensions between Moscow and Washington, Zelenskyy said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the documents suggest that economic engagement between the United States and Russia is being explored alongside parallel diplomatic efforts related to the war.

Zelenskyy did not provide specific details about which sectors would be included in the proposed agreements or how the $12 trillion figure was calculated. He said, however, that the framework raised concerns in Kyiv because some elements could have implications for Ukraine’s sovereignty, reconstruction, or future economic alignment.

"We are not aware of all their bilateral economic or business agreements, but we are receiving some information on the matter," Zelenskyy said.

"There are also various signals, both in the media and elsewhere, that some of these agreements could also involve issues related to Ukraine — for example, our sovereignty or Ukraine’s security," he added.

"We are making it clear that Ukraine will not support any such even potential agreements about us that are made without us."

The White House has not publicly confirmed the existence of talks resembling the scale or scope described by Zelenskyy.

U.S. officials have previously stated that sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine would remain in place until Moscow significantly changes course, including withdrawing forces and respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia has also not publicly acknowledged a formal economic package under discussion with Washington. The Kremlin has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue with Western countries but has accused the United States of prolonging the conflict through military support for Ukraine.

Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has played a prominent role in outreach to foreign investors and governments despite Western sanctions. He has also been involved in back channel diplomatic efforts during earlier phases of the war, according to public reporting.

Zelenskyy's remarks come as Ukraine continues to press its Western allies for sustained military and financial support, warning against any negotiations that could sideline Kyiv or trade Ukrainian interests for broader geopolitical or economic deals.

Ukraine has insisted that any discussions about the country’s future must include Kyiv directly and be based on principles of territorial integrity and international law. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would seek clarification from its partners regarding any contacts with Russia that could affect those principles.

The war, now entering its third year, has reshaped global energy markets, disrupted supply chains, and triggered sweeping sanctions against Russia, making any large-scale economic reengagement between Moscow and Washington politically sensitive and diplomatically complex.