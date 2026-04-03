Dr. Crandall: Digital 'Twin' Hearts Improve Treatment

A new medical breakthrough could change how doctors treat life-threatening heart conditions — by creating "digital twins" of patients’ hearts.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have developed highly detailed virtual replicas of patients' diseased hearts that allow physicians to test treatments before performing procedures on the actual patient.

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Scientists believe these models will lead to better precision, fewer complications, and improved outcomes for people with serious heart rhythm disorders.

"This is exciting because we can make an exact twin of your heart — an identical MRI footprint, an identical model," cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, told Newsmax's “Bianca Across the Nation." "Everybody’s heart actually is different."

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The technology allows doctors to map the heart’s unique electrical pathways and areas of scarring, which can vary significantly from person to person.

"What they have done at Hopkins, they’ve been able to remap the heart in a way that they can treat it more effectively," explained Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report. "There are electrical pathways through everyone’s heart. They’re different between people, and different people have different types of scarring."

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By using a digital twin, physicians can essentially perform a "trial run" of a procedure before ever entering the operating room.

"We can go in and do an operation on that heart before we enter the body of a real human being," Crandall explained. "So this gives us an edge for treatment. We can figure the heart out. We can see how it’s mapped in different people."

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Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, but Crandall emphasized that many cases are preventable or treatable with the right care.

"We don’t have to die from heart disease. We can prevent it. We can reverse it," he said. "There are a lot of different treatments out there."

He also encouraged patients to take an active role in their health and seek qualified medical guidance.

"You need to get a good doctor. If you push through, you will have success and lead a long life," Crandall said.