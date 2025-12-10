WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine Answers US Peace Plan Amid Trump Pressure

By    |   Wednesday, 10 December 2025 05:36 PM EST

Ukraine delivered its point-by-point response to the Trump administration's latest draft peace proposal on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian and U.S. officials who spoke with Axios, which first reported the development.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is facing growing pressure from Washington to move quickly on President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan — a proposal that would require Kyiv to accept significant territorial concessions and other compromises.

Trump said he was awaiting Ukraine's feedback, noting, "Some people say it is closer than it has ever been."

According to Axios, Zelenskyy's national security adviser and top negotiator Rustem Umerov sent Ukraine's formal reply directly to Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A Ukrainian official told Axios the document includes comments and proposed amendments intended "to make the whole thing doable."

The response followed days of consultations with Kyiv's main European partners — France, Germany, and the U.K., known collectively as the E3.

Ukraine's counterproposal also reportedly introduces new ideas for handling the most contentious issues, including disputed territory and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Axios reports that Trump held a call Wednesday with the E3 leaders amid tensions surrounding the proposed peace framework.

After the call, Trump said, "We discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words. We will see what happens."

He added that European leaders suggested a possible weekend meeting between him and Zelenskyy somewhere in Europe, but Trump expressed caution: "We will see. We don't want to waste our time."

A Ukrainian official told Axios that senior U.S. and Ukrainian military leaders are expected to meet virtually on Thursday to continue discussing technical aspects of the peace plan.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


