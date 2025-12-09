Exclusive: Suit to Allege US Parts 'Found Inside Russian Weapons' Used to Kill Ukrainians

A lawsuit to be announced Wednesday alleges U.S.-made technologies were used in Russian missile and drone strikes that killed Ukrainian civilians, Newsmax has exclusively learned.

Attorney Mikal C. Watts will lay out the sweeping lawsuit, to be filed in the morning, alleging that U.S.-made semiconductor and navigation technologies were embedded in Russian missiles and drones that killed and severely injured Ukrainian civilians.

The announcement, which will be made in Washington, D.C., will center on claims that American-made components "were found inside Russian weapons systems used to carry out deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities, despite export bans and sanctions," according to a statement from the law firm.

The lawsuit comes as the Russia-Ukraine war nears its fourth year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has verified that 14,775 Ukrainian civilians, including 755 children, have been killed.

And 39,322 more Ukrainians, including 2,416 children, have been injured.

"These numbers only represent the verified casualties," according to the OHCHR. "Actual figures are likely significantly higher."

Watts' legal filing asserts that "chips, processors, and navigation systems produced by major U.S. manufacturers" turned up inside Russian munitions recovered across Ukraine.

According to the complaint, the case "presents evidence showing how American-made components — including chips, processors, and navigation systems produced by major U.S. manufacturers — were found inside Russian weapons systems."

The filing cites investigations by PBS, Reuters, Bloomberg, RUSI, the Center for Advanced Research, and Ukrainian authorities as confirming "the presence of U.S.-origin components in recovered Russian weapons."

Attorneys argue the breadth of those findings underscores a systemic failure to protect restricted technologies from falling into enemy hands.

A central allegation is that "diversion networks, shell companies, and third-country distributors enabled restricted U.S. technologies to reach Russia's military supply chain after the invasion."

The lawsuit further claims these networks operated with enough sophistication to evade sanctions that were specifically designed to choke off Russia's ability to rebuild its strike capabilities.

Speakers at the press conference will outline "evidence of U.S. semiconductor components recovered from Russian missiles, drones, and aircraft."

They will also describe how "these technologies enabled greater strike precision contributing to civilian deaths and injuries," a point intended to establish a direct causal link to harm suffered by Ukrainian families.

The complaint also alleges "failures by manufacturers to prevent known risks of diversion."

Plaintiffs say U.S. companies should have implemented stricter compliance systems once it became clear Russia was targeting Western electronics for use in its missile and drone programs.

According to the filing, sanctions were routinely bypassed through the "circumvention of sanctions through global intermediary networks."

Lawyers argue these networks allowed Moscow to acquire U.S.-origin technologies long after they were legally cut off from Russian markets.

Legal experts speaking at the event will detail "the legal basis for corporate liability and accountability."

They will also press for reforms, emphasizing what the lawsuit calls "the urgent need for transparency to prevent future civilian harm."

The lawsuit also follows President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steven Witkoff's Dec. 2 meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly five hours.

Russian officials described the talks as "constructive, very useful and substantive," but noted that no compromise on key territorial issues was reached.

They also held a "long" and "constructive" phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his delegation, and met with lower-level Ukrainian officials in Florida.