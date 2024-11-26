UK Police Forces Quietly Withdraw From X Amid Content Concerns

Several British police forces have largely withdrawn from Elon Musk's X social media platform as concerns over its role in promoting violence and extreme content persist, a Reuters survey of forces' social media output showed.

X, formerly Twitter, was used to spread misinformation that sparked riots across Britain this summer, and has reinstated British-based accounts that had been banned for extremist content.

Musk's comment in August that civil war in Britain was "inevitable" drew rebukes from Downing Street and police leaders.

Critics argue that Musk's approach fosters hate speech, though Musk has said he is defending free speech and has described Britain as a "police state."

Reuters reported in October that North Wales Police had ceased posting on X. Others are moving in that direction, according to Tuesday's survey.

Reuters visually monitored posts on X from 44 territorial police and British Transport Police over the three months to Nov. 13 and focused on ones that had noticeably fewer posts, comparing their output to a year previously.

Reuters then contacted those eight forces.

West Midlands Police, one of Britain's biggest police forces which serves the second city of Birmingham, reduced its X posts by around 95% in annual terms in that period.

Lancashire Police in the north of England, cut its usage of X by around three-quarters compared with a year ago.

"We understand that, as the digital landscape changes, so too does our audiences' channels of choice," the force said.

And Derbyshire Police, which serves around a million people in central England, made its last original post on Aug. 12 and has responded only to queries since. It said it was reviewing its social media presence.

Other forces said X remained useful for updates on things like road closures, but platforms like Facebook and Instagram were better for reaching communities.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

X has been a primary communication tool for the British government, public services, institutions and millions of people for over a decade.

It had just over 10 million British app users in October, compared with 4.5 million for Threads and 433,000 for Blue Sky, according to data from digital intelligence platform Similarweb.

But usage is dropping, with X's British app users down 19% on a year ago, Similarweb data showed.

The government still posts to X but does not use it for paid communications. It does, however, advertise on Meta's Instagram and Facebook, a government source said last month.

Several well-known organizations, including the Guardian and non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate, have quit X due to concerns over its content.

Cary Cooper, professor of organizational psychology and health at Alliance Manchester Business School, said many institutions were wary of Musk's power over the platform, as well as his "very substantial views."

Asked why more police forces had not quit, Cooper told Reuters: "Institutions, just like individuals, get addicted. They invested in it over a period of time."

North Wales Police is the only force to officially quit X completely.

"As X was no longer an effective communication medium, this change hasn't affected our abilities to reach our communities," it said.