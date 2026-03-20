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Tags: uk | police | arrest | iran | spies

UK Police Arrest 2 Suspected Iranian Spies Near Submarine Base

Friday, 20 March 2026 08:54 AM EDT

Two suspected Iranian spies have been arrested after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday.

Police Scotland said they had arrested a man and a woman on Thursday, but did not comment on their nationality, adding in a statement that inquiries were ongoing.

"Around 5pm on Thursday, 19 March, 2026, we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde," Police Scotland said.

"A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested."

The base on the west coast of Scotland hosts Britain's nuclear-armed submarine fleet, and the arrests come after three weeks of the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

The man is believed to be an Iranian national, reported the Sun, adding that the woman's nationality was unknown.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Two suspected Iranian spies have been arrested after attempting to enter Britain's nuclear submarine base in Scotland, the Sun newspaper reported on Friday.Police Scotland said they had arrested a man and a woman on Thursday, but did not comment on their nationality, adding...
uk, police, arrest, iran, spies
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Friday, 20 March 2026 08:54 AM
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