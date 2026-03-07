UK Raises Carrier Readiness as US Uses British Bases

The U.K. has accelerated preparations for the possible deployment of one of its aircraft carriers to the Middle East as tensions escalate following U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, Sky News reported on Saturday.

According to Sky News, HMS Prince of Wales has had its readiness level increased, cutting its notice-to-move time from 10 days to five days.

The carrier, based in Portsmouth and capable of carrying F-35 fighter jets, could be mobilized more rapidly if the government decides to reinforce British military assets in the region. Crew members have also reportedly been alerted to a potential deployment.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the U.K. has been bolstering its military presence in the Middle East since January, deploying Typhoon and F-35 jets, air-defence systems, and an additional 400 personnel to Cyprus.

British aircraft have also been involved in intercepting drones since the latest round of strikes began.

In a social media update Saturday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that U.S. forces have begun using British bases for “specific defensive operations” aimed at preventing Iranian missile launches.

It also said RAF Typhoon and F-35 jets have continued operations over Jordan, Qatar, Cyprus, and the wider region to defend British interests and allies. Additional surveillance assets, including a Merlin helicopter, are being sent to the region.

Separately, Sky News reported Saturday morning that a U.S. Lockheed C-5 military transport aircraft arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, the fifth American military plane to land at the base recently, suggesting increased U.S. logistical activity on British soil.

The developments come as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces scrutiny over Britain’s role in the conflict. Starmer previously said the U.K. was not involved in offensive operations against Iran and emphasised that British forces were focused on defensive actions and protecting allies.

“Any U.K. actions must always have a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan,” Starmer said in the House of Commons on Monday.

President Donald Trump was quick to express his dismay at Britain's perceived lack of commitment.

“It’s very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was,” Trump said this week regarding the frail relationship between the two nations.

However, critics have pointed to apparent inconsistencies between those assurances and the government’s acknowledgement that U.S. forces are operating from British bases, as well as Britain’s expanded regional military deployments.

Opponents argue that allowing U.S. operations from U.K. territory risks drawing the country deeper into the conflict.

The government maintains that its actions are defensive and aimed at protecting British personnel, allies, and regional stability, but the rapid increase in readiness for HMS Prince of Wales underscores that the U.K. is keeping open the option of a larger military role if the situation escalates further.