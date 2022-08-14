Clearest UFO Photo Ever Taken Released After 30 Years

One of the clearest UFO photos ever taken, which was shot by two hikers in the Scottish Highlands and once considered lost, has now been uncovered after 30 years.

On Sunday, The Mirror reported that the image dubbed the "Calvine Photograph," uncovered by academic and journalist David Clarke, depicts a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sky near Calvine, Scotland.

Described by some as the "world's best" UFO photo, the image was snapped by two hikers on a Scottish hillside on Aug. 4, 1990. The hikers then handed the images to Scotland's Daily Record newspaper, upon which the Record gave them to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense (MOD). But subsequent to their delivery to the British government, for reasons unknown, the story was never published, and nothing more was reported from the MOD.

As for the hikers, whose identities have not been given, they are reported as having watched the 100-foot-long metallic object hover along the hillside to the tune of a low hum for about 10 minutes as a fighter jet passed in the distance.

But without warning, the object quickly shot up before vanishing.

In the past, Clarke worked as a curator for the MOD UFO files project at The National Archives. The former curator for the MOD, who also worked as an associate professor at Sheffield Hallam University, found the image after contacting former Royal Air Force press officer Craig Lindsay.

Lindsay kept a copy of the original after his stint working for the MOD during the 90s.

Upon meeting, Lindsay agreed to hand Clarke a copy.

But still, for reasons unknown, the MOD has insisted that all matters of the case will remain sealed and classified until 2072.

Graeme Rendall from UAP Media UK said, "We may not be any closer knowing exactly what the object seen over Calvine in August 1990 was, or who it belonged to, but an important piece of the puzzle has dropped into place due to diligent research."