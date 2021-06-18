Tim Burchett to Newsmax: UFOs Are 'Undeniable'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday that “it’s undeniable that there is something out there,” when it comes to Unidentified Flying Objects, or UFOs.

Burchett told “John Bachman Now” that “it's always interesting to me when this phenomenon occurs. The Navy pilots have seen something that's either one of three things: some sort of diversion… it's somebody from this planet or it's something extraterrestrial.”

He added, “Now, if it's something from this planet, as it was stated that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [President Joe Biden] were talking about it… and [Biden] was asking the Russians. I mean honestly… Putin as an egomaniac, if they had a UFO he would have landed one on the steps of the White House just to show his superiority."

U.S. intelligence officials in several weeks are scheduled to deliver an unclassified report on UFOs.

Burchett thinks Americans won't be given "all the information,” adding, “they haven't been truthful to us about Roswell, New Mexico in ’47. When the Air Force finally briefed us, I remember the report, I was a young man, but I remember the guy was sort of smirking. You know, more people believe in UFOs than believe in Congress right now.”

The congressman also speculated that “there could be something jamming our radar. If it's some sort of technology one of our enemies is using, but honestly, if they had that technology they would blackmail our… travel industry. Shut it down without it. So, something's going on… and honestly, if you think this is the best God can do is what's here on Earth, you don't hold God in very high regard. You’re very arrogant.

He added, “I'm sure that if they got here, they’d think we have no intelligent life here. “

Burchett also said he and his friends thought they saw a UFO when he was younger.

"Actually, I think my buddies were high," he said. "I don't, I never did drugs, but it was actually… we were looking at a jet taking off and it was the blast out of the back of it. And they were all kind of freaked out and I figured out what it was.”

When asked why this report is now coming out, Burchett said: “Well, I think it's because they've got so much proof, and they have actually Navy pilots coming out now… you know, during the second World War pilots would spot something and they… called it foo fighters. And they said, ‘oh, maybe the have it.’ Well, they had it. We'd all be sauerkraut now and goose-stepping and you know, because they didn't have that technology. Something clearly is going on. It's undeniable that that is something is out there.”