Senators Call for More Info After Briefing on UFOs

Senators are calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to release more information about unidentified aerial objects following a classified briefing on the three shot down this weekend.

"Americans are worried, they're concerned, they're interested and they have a right to know why President Biden directed the actions they did over the last week,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said after the briefing on Tuesday, according to Axios.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told the outlet that the briefing “didn’t rule anything out other than [Biden officials] don’t think they are balloons on the order of the Chinese balloon [and] they didn’t think they were aliens.”

He noted that his “distinct impression” from this incident is that the Biden administration is more willing to shoot down the objects, which have been referred to as “unidentified aerial phenomena” or as “unidentified aerial platform[s].”

"All of a sudden they’re shooting down [UAPs] … they don’t know what these things are, whether they’re balloons or something else, and now they’re doing it at a moment’s notice," Hawley said.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., added that they need to “get more information,” and said that Biden officials “need to be more transparent to the American public and to us.”

"I think we still need more information," said Sen. Gary Peters D-Mich., who chairs the Senate Committees on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. "They don't want to make any definitive statements until they've actually recovered the debris."

”What I'm pressing for is greater transparency," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who added, "If we have pictures of these things, release them. The American people can handle them."

New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand noted that Biden "can make his own decision about whether ... this rises to the level that he needs to address the nation."