Uber Eats Partners With Spirit Halloween

Uber announced Friday it's partnering with Spirit Halloween to deliver Halloween costumes, decor, and other seasonal accessories to consumers on demand via Uber Eats, Postmates, and the Uber app.

"As a working mom I know how crucial that last-minute face paint or mask can be on the morning of the school parade or the hour before trick-or-treating starts, and I'm thrilled we'll be able to meet that demand at Uber," said Beryl Sanders, director of Uber's U.S. grocery and retail partnerships, in a press release,

Several other retailers that focus on holiday products — including Big Lots, Michaels, Lowe's, and Party City — have also partnered with Uber to deliver their wares to consumers on demand as the tech company seeks to expand its reach beyond ride-shares and food delivery.

According to the press release, Spirit Halloween products delivered via Uber will cost the same as in brick-and-mortar locations, and some customers are eligible for no-fee delivery.

Spirit Halloween is poised to open a record 1,525 locations in North America this year, a 1.3% increase over last year. The National Retail Federation estimates consumer spending on Halloween products will hit $11.6 billion in 2024.

Uber has experimented with robot deliveries in international markets, but they are only available in a handful of U.S. cities.