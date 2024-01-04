US Grapples With Surge as JN.1 Variant Rules COVID-19 Landscape

The United States is grappling with a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, fueled by holiday gatherings and the prevalence of the JN.1 variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the viral activity level for COVID-19 in wastewater has reached its highest point since the omicron surge in 2022, as reported by The Hill.

The JN.1 variant has swiftly become the predominant strain, accounting for approximately 44% of infections nationwide by mid-December, up from 7% in late November.

Infectious disease experts note that while hospital capacity remains sufficient, the rising numbers indicate a notable uptick in transmission, though it not yet classified as a significant surge.

Wastewater analysis serves as a crucial indicator, with the Midwest experiencing the highest viral activity levels. The CDC reported 29,000 hospitalizations in the week preceding Christmas, slightly down from the 2022 figure of 39,000. Emergency department visits have risen by 12% on a week-over-week basis during the same period.

Since Thanksgiving, the weekly average of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 1,400, reflecting a steady increase throughout the winter. Consequently, some hospital systems have reinstated mask mandates. Despite the rise in cases, vaccination rates for the latest COVID-19 shot remain low, raising concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations.

According to the CDC, only about 19% of adults have received the latest shot. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, underlined the heightened risk for those not vaccinated with the latest updated vaccine, emphasizing the potential for increased hospitalizations.

"When you get so much transmission throughout the general population, the virus will find the more fragile people, the people who are not vaccinated with the latest updated vaccine," he said.

A Dec. 22, 2023, CDC report underscored the persistent "threat" of the virus, particularly for older adults, infants, individuals with compromised immune systems or chronic medical conditions, and pregnant individuals. Nursing homes, in particular, are at risk, with only 33% of long-term care facility residents up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Through the Department of Health and Human Services, the Biden administration engaged in discussions with nursing home industry leaders to address the low vaccination rates. Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, urged HHS to alleviate logistical barriers such as enabling single-dose vaccine orders for nursing homes and hindering vaccination uptake in nursing homes, according to The Hill.

Schaffner attributed the surge in viral activity to seasonal factors and the likely increased transmissibility of the JN.1 variant.

Contributing to the problem is the lack of isolation among individuals who may have the virus but are unwilling or unable to test, The Hill reported. The reduced availability of free COVID-19 tests and the expense of purchased tests may discourage testing and contribute to the overall rise in cases.