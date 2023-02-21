×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.n. | ukraine | russia | war | civilians

UN: Recorded Civilian Toll of 8,000 in Ukraine Is 'Tip of the Iceberg'

the u.n. logo on a glass door
(AP Photos)

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:23 AM EST

More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the "tip of the iceberg" with thousands more thought to have died.

The latest toll represents a significant upward revision from the previous tally, released earlier this month, of 7,199 recorded killed since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Around 90% of the victims were killed by explosive weapons, it added.

"Our data are only the tip of the iceberg. The toll on civilians is unbearable," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement.

Matilda Bogner, head of United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine, said it believes thousands of civilian deaths remained to be counted, many of them in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, now under Russian control.

The U.N. tally includes 2,000 civilian deaths in Mariupol, which was home to around 450,000 people before Russia laid siege to it for three months and blasted it to the ground.

"We have uncorroborated information indicating that the numbers are thousands higher than we have documented and a huge number of those are from Mariupol," Bogner told reporters.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in what it calls a "special military operation." 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
More than 8,000 civilians have been recorded killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly a year ago, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, describing the figure as only the "tip of the iceberg" with thousands more thought to have died. The latest toll represents a...
u.n., ukraine, russia, war, civilians
219
2023-23-21
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved