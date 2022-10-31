×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: twitter | vine | elon musk | socialmedia

Report: Twitter to Bring Back Vine Under Musk

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 06:34 PM EDT

Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, has reportedly told engineers at the social media network to begin preparations to bring back Vine, the once-popular looping-video app.

Vine shut down in 2016, about four years after it was purchased by Twitter. The company then reportedly attempted to sell it but declined to do so despite receiving multiple offers, according to TechCrunch.

Sources told Axios that Musk has assigned engineers at Twitter to begin reviewing Vine’s code base, which one source said “needs a lot of work.”

Last Sunday, Musk released a Twitter poll asking “Bring back Vine?” He did not offer further details or announce any plans to do so.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, has reportedly told engineers at the social media network to begin preparations to bring back Vine, the once-popular looping-video app.Vine shut down in 2016, about four years after it was purchased by Twitter.
twitter, vine, elon musk, socialmedia
110
2022-34-31
Monday, 31 October 2022 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved