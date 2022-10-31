Report: Twitter to Bring Back Vine Under Musk

Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, has reportedly told engineers at the social media network to begin preparations to bring back Vine, the once-popular looping-video app.

Vine shut down in 2016, about four years after it was purchased by Twitter. The company then reportedly attempted to sell it but declined to do so despite receiving multiple offers, according to TechCrunch.

Sources told Axios that Musk has assigned engineers at Twitter to begin reviewing Vine’s code base, which one source said “needs a lot of work.”

Last Sunday, Musk released a Twitter poll asking “Bring back Vine?” He did not offer further details or announce any plans to do so.