Twitter Experiences Global Outage

Twitter is reportedly not working on most desktop computers.

Downdetector, a website that monitors global web outages, reported Wednesday that Twitter's website for desktops was not working. Problems were reported by users in the United States, Argentina, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

London-based internet monitor NetBlocks said, "Note: Twitter is experiencing international outages affecting the mobile app and features including notifications; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

The mobile app, while still working, was reportedly experiencing minor issues, such as with the notification tabs. Users could not see likes or responses from other users with the notification tab.

The outage's cause is unknown as of Wednesday evening.