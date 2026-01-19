Minneapolis-Area Hotels Shut Down Over Safety Issues

Several hotels in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area have temporarily shut down operations or halted reservations, citing growing safety and security concerns tied to ongoing anti-ICE protests in the region.

In downtown St. Paul, the DoubleTree Hotel and the InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront both posted notices over the weekend informing the public they are suspending operations until further notice.

Signs placed on hotel doors cited safety concerns, while the hotels' owner, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, said the decision was made to protect guests, employees, and the surrounding community.

"Please know that your safety and well-being will always be our top priority," the company said in a written statement, adding that the closures were taken out of care for staff and the broader community.

Similar concerns have emerged in downtown Minneapolis. The Canopy by Hilton temporarily stopped accepting reservations earlier this month after becoming a focal point for protests.

Demonstrators gathered after reports circulated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were staying at area hotels during stepped-up federal enforcement operations.

The hotel closures come amid sustained protests near the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, located roughly two miles from downtown St. Paul.

That facility has been a central staging area for ICE operations and a frequent target of demonstrators opposed to immigration enforcement.

Anti-ICE protesters have used disruptive tactics, including whistles, drums, loudspeakers, and brass instruments, often late into the night.

Protesters have also banged on windows in an effort to prevent federal agents from sleeping — a tactic previously used during unrest elsewhere in the Twin Cities.

Local authorities have reported repeated clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement as crowds attempted to block streets and surround buildings believed to house federal personnel.

Arrests have been made during several demonstrations.

The unrest follows heightened tensions over ICE activity in Minnesota and criticism from President Donald Trump, who has argued that excessive attention is being placed on immigration enforcement while large-scale fraud cases in the state receive insufficient scrutiny.