Ohio's Rep. Turner Urges WH to Commit to Hold China Military Buildup 'at Bay'

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said Sunday the Biden administration has to commit to holding China's military buildup 'at bay' and to 'make America strong.'

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Turner said the United States also has to reach out to allies outside of China.

“China's investing in its military, trying to exceed the United States and our military capabilities so that they can hold us at bay in technology,” he said.

“They're investing in technology in part to advance their surveillance society by which they use their authoritarian powers to repress their people. But also to reach outside of China and to affect those who, democracies like ourselves, that they see as a threat. This president has an opportunity to hold them at bay and make America strong, and he needs to commit himself to that now.”

Turner lamented President Joe Biden has already shown “weakness” in Afghanistan and against Russia.

“Certainly China sees this as an opportunity,” he said. “This administration needs to turn to our allies and bolster the world democracies to oppose Chinese efforts to invade Taiwan and … reunification but also just impose their authoritarian will on Taiwan.”

Congress has a role, he added.

“I think this is a great opportunity and role for Congress,” he said. “I think it's why these elections next year are going to be so important. Taking that gavel from [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] will make a huge difference in the House and being able to reinvest in our military, make America strong again.”

Turner added the prospect of Russian invading Ukraine “should be troubling to all of our allies.”

“This is a real threat to NATO and the United States and certainly democracies, and the fact that Russia could be using tanks to change the map of the world against a democracy, I think, should be troubling to all of our allies,” he said.