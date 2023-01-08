×
Tags: turkey | sweden | nato

Sweden Says Turkey Asking Too Much Over NATO Application

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (AP)

Sunday, 08 January 2023 07:59 AM EST

Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but cannot fulfill all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.

"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a defense think-tank conference in Sweden.

Finland and Sweden signed a three-way agreement with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

They applied in May to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey objected and accused the countries of harboring militants, including from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party

One sticking point has been extraditions of people Turkey regards as terrorists. Ankara expressed disappointment with a decision late last year from Sweden's top court to stop a request to extradite a journalist with alleged links to Islamic scholar Fetullah Gulen, blamed by Turkey for an attempted coup.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
