Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow, Interviews FM Lavrov

Tucker Carlson has returned to Moscow in order to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the former Fox News anchor announced on X.

In February, Carlson was also in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, in what was widely criticized as a softball exchange in which he did not press the Russian president at all, according to the Independent.

In the video on X from Red Square, Carlson said that "we came back to Moscow yesterday to interview the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the longest-serving foreign minister in the world," adding that he will release the interview "very soon."

Carlson attacked the Biden administration in the video, saying it had "driven the U.S. ever-closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia" by allowing Ukraine to use American-made missiles in order to strike deep into Russian territory for the first time last month.

"We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia," Carlson continued. "An undeclared war, a war you did not vote for and that most Americans don't want but that is ongoing. And because of that war, because of the fact that the U.S. military is killing Russians in Russia right now, we are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history. Far closer than we were during the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Carlson warned of the possible "elimination" of the U.S., Russia "and most of the rest of the world," describing Washington's current lack of communication with Moscow "shocking" while condemning the failure of the American media to offer "the Russian perspective" on the war.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the interview was "extensive" and had lasted "more than one and a half hours," with many issues raised, including the war with Ukraine, Politico reported.

Carlson also teased topics from the discussion, including what the election of President-elect Donald Trump could mean for the future of the war, without elaborating on what Lavrov said on the issue.

Trump said during the presidential campaign that he would end the war "in 24 hours."