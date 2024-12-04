WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tucker carlson | russia | foreign minister | sergey lavrov | interview | war | donald trump

Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow, Interviews FM Lavrov

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 10:32 AM EST

Tucker Carlson has returned to Moscow in order to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the former Fox News anchor announced on X.

In February, Carlson was also in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, in what was widely criticized as a softball exchange in which he did not press the Russian president at all, according to the Independent.

In the video on X from Red Square, Carlson said that "we came back to Moscow yesterday to interview the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, the longest-serving foreign minister in the world," adding that he will release the interview "very soon."

Carlson attacked the Biden administration in the video, saying it had "driven the U.S. ever-closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia" by allowing Ukraine to use American-made missiles in order to strike deep into Russian territory for the first time last month.

"We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia," Carlson continued. "An undeclared war, a war you did not vote for and that most Americans don't want but that is ongoing. And because of that war, because of the fact that the U.S. military is killing Russians in Russia right now, we are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history. Far closer than we were during the Cuban Missile Crisis."

Carlson warned of the possible "elimination" of the U.S., Russia "and most of the rest of the world," describing Washington's current lack of communication with Moscow "shocking" while condemning the failure of the American media to offer "the Russian perspective" on the war.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the interview was "extensive" and had lasted "more than one and a half hours," with many issues raised, including the war with Ukraine, Politico reported.

Carlson also teased topics from the discussion, including what the election of President-elect Donald Trump could mean for the future of the war, without elaborating on what Lavrov said on the issue.

Trump said during the presidential campaign that he would end the war "in 24 hours."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Tucker Carlson has returned to Moscow in order to interview Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the former Fox News anchor announced on X.
tucker carlson, russia, foreign minister, sergey lavrov, interview, war, donald trump
345
2024-32-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 10:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved