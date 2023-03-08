Tucker Carlson Texted He Hated Trump 'Passionately'

Tucker Carlson was so incensed with then-President Donald Trump two months after the 2020 election that the Fox News show host declared he “hate[d] him passionately.”

The revelation of the Jan. 4, 2021, text message by Carlson reportedly to an unidentified colleague came in a trove of legal filings related to Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox News regarding the election.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson wrote. “I truly can’t wait.

"I hate him passionately. ... I can’t handle much more of this."

Dominion has sued Fox claiming that the network broadcast claims made by Trump and others that it knew were false, principally that the company’s voting equipment was used to change votes and caused Trump to lose the election.

“Fox has defended its coverage, arguing claims by Trump and his lawyers were inherently newsworthy and protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Reuters reported.

Dominion also has sued Newsmax for similar claims. Newsmax likewise has denied Dominion’s assertions.

Carlson’s text message came from filings after a period of discovery in which Dominion was granted access to Fox’s internal communications.

Carlson also denigrated Trump in other texts, in one calling him a “demonic force, a destroyer.”

"That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump," he wrote in another.

The text messages portray an animus toward Trump by Carlson, who reportedly told associates he voted for Kanye West in the 2020 election despite often praising Trump on air.