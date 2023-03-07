×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jan. 6 | kevin mccarthy | capitol | police | footage | transparency | house

McCarthy Doesn't Regret Giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 Footage

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 10:22 PM EST

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., upheld Tuesday his decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson temporary exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

When asked if he regretted the move by reporters, McCarthy gave a blunt "No," The Hill reported.

"I said at the very beginning, transparency. And so, what I wanted to produce for everybody is exactly what I said," McCarthy said. "The people could actually look at it and see what's gone on that day."

The speaker refused to endorse Carlson's comments the never-before-seen footage proved the Capitol protest was not a "deadly insurrection." McCarthy said he was unaware of what the Fox News host said Monday night.

"I continue to hold that my job here, just like I was asked long before, is to make sure all the transparency comes out. And that's exactly what I'm doing," he said, noting news professionals can "interpret the way they want."

Later, the outlet noted McCarthy had reiterated his condemnation of the Jan. 6 protest.

The Biden administration, congressional Democrats, and the family of Brian Sicknick have condemned McCarthy's move to provide Fox News with early access to the 41,000 hours of tapes and Carlson's subsequent coverage of it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., revealed Tuesday he supported a memo by Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger claiming Carlson's show was peddling "offensive and misleading conclusions about the Jan. 6 attack."

"It was a mistake, in my view, [for] Fox News to depict this in a way completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol" described, McConnell told reporters.

McCarthy pledged late last month the surveillance footage will eventually be given "out to the entire country" once Fox News has finished the primetime coverage of it.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., upheld Tuesday his decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson temporary exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from Jan. 6, 2021.
jan. 6, kevin mccarthy, capitol, police, footage, transparency, house, speaker
299
2023-22-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 10:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved