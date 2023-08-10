×
Tags: truth social | tip | fbi | provo | utah | threats | craig deleeuw robertson

Trump's Truth Social Tipped FBI About Man's Threats to Dems

Thursday, 10 August 2023 09:29 PM EDT

The social media site owned by former President Donald Trump, Truth Social, tipped off the FBI about threats made on its platform by a Utah man shot and killed by federal authorities on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Truth Social alerted the FBI to threats made by Craig Deleeuw Robertson, a 75-year-old man who was shot and killed by agents when he reportedly pointed a weapon at them in front of his home in Provo, Utah. Robertson had posted a threat to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., prompting Truth Social to report it, per CNBC.

Bragg is responsible for bringing charges against Trump over alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Robertson posted the threat on March 19 and Truth Social notified the FBI at some point that month, per NBC. Robertson posted the threat under the username @winston4eagles, per NBC. That social media site wasn't known until Thursday.

Robertson also made a veiled threat against President Joe Biden on Sunday, days before the president was heading to Utah, per the report.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome Buffoon-in-Chief!"

Robertson also made threats on social media against Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the FBI complaint.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 10 August 2023 09:29 PM
