Utah Man Shot Dead by FBI After Biden Threats Taunted Feds on Social Media

A 75-year-old man from Provo, Utah, shot and killed during an FBI raid in connection to threats made against President Joe Biden, allegedly posted a meme on Facebook that he had a gun handy in case the FBI came to his home.

Craig Robertson was facing a three-count federal indictment alleging threats made against Biden, Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and two FBI special agents when the FBI tried to issue arrest and search warrants at his Provo home Wednesday morning.

FBI SWAT agents were giving commands to the man when he pointed a gun at them, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement source familiar with the incident.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the FBI said in a statement to Newsmax. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI was notified about Robertson through its National Threat Operations Center. Two special agents visited Robertson on March 19 regarding a post he made about Bragg in which he wrote, in part: "Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating [sic] another of George Soros two-but political hach [sic] DAs."

An agent said Robertson insisted it was a dream and then said, "We're done here! Don't return without a warrant!" On July 27, Robertson reportedly posted on Facebook, "Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again."

A screenshot of that post was included in the complaint, but not the social media outlet and date. Robertson also made threats on social media against Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the complaint.

The complaint said the FBI decided to seek an arrest warrant against Robertson when he posted Monday, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome Buffoon-in-Chief!" A ghillie suit is a type of camouflage outfit.

Biden visited Utah on Wednesday afternoon as part of a swing through western states. ABC News reported the Secret Service was aware of the FBI's investigation, and CNN reported Biden was briefed on the raid Wednesday while he was in New Mexico.