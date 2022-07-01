Report: Jan. 6 Witness Hutchinson Lauded Trump Admin in 2018 College Paper

Cassidy Hutchinson, a witness for the House select committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol, reportedly wrote glowingly about the Trump administration in a 2018 college paper, referring to her time in the White House as "one of the honors of my life."

That's in contrast to her Tuesday testimony, when she claimed, under oath, that an "irate" former President Donald Trump "lunged" for the wheel inside the presidential limo on that Jan. 6 day, as if he were attempting to overpower the U.S. Secret Service detail and personally drive "The Beast" motorcade to the Capitol.

Hutchinson had allegedly been told of Trump's limo actions by former Trump aide Tony Ornato.

However, Ornato has already come out publicly to refute Hutchinson's claim.

A former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Hutchinson's Tuesday testimony was initially billed as "devastating" to former President Trump's case by left-leaning media outlets.

Shortly thereafter, though, two Secret Service agents publicly disputed Hutchinson's allegations about then-President Trump, and volunteered to testify before the Jan. 6 House panel.

Previous Newsmax reports indicate that none of the Secret Service agents willing to rebut Hutchinson's testimony have been contacted by the House select committee.

Plus, there are reports of Hutchinson reading from a note on Tuesday that allegedly contained her own handwriting, even though Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann says he wrote the note.

Here are some excerpts from a feature story about Hutchinson in 2018, entitled, "A Captain in the 'People's' House," following her initial stint in the White House internship program: "I attended numerous events hosted by the president, such as signing ceremonies, celebrations, and presidential announcements, and frequently watched Marine One depart the South Lawn from my office window ... my small contribution to the quest to maintain American prosperity and excellence is a memory I will hold as one of the honors of my life.

"I'm keeping every opportunity at my fingertips and am open to any job that comes my way ... I am confident I will be an effective leader in the fight to secure the American dream for future generations, so they too will have the bountiful opportunities and freedoms that make the United States great."

On Thursday, Trump fired off a litany of responses about Hutchinson on Newsmax TV, while appearing on "Wake Up America."