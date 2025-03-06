WATCH TV LIVE

Leavitt Calls Reuters 'Fake News' for Ukraine Deportation Story

Maria Litichevska holds up a Ukrainian flag during a protest in opposition of the Trump administration outside City Hall, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in San Francisco. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

Thursday, 06 March 2025 01:23 PM EST

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says a Reuters report published Thursday that the Trump administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia is "fake news."

"This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about," she said in a post on X.

"The truth: no decision has been made at this time."

A a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Trump administration would put the Ukrainians on a fast-track to deportation as soon as April.

According to Reuters, the planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians was underway before Trump publicly feuded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week and is part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under the Biden administration, the sources said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


