×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | trial | capitol | committee | family

Report: Donald Trump Jr. Expected to Meet With Jan. 6 House Committee

Donald Trump, Jr.
Donald Trump, Jr. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 21 April 2022 03:44 PM

Donald Trump Jr. will soon meet with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from ABC News.

Trump, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, has apparently accepted the investigators' invitation to discuss the Capitol events from 15-plus months ago.

And citing reports, Trump Jr. could visit with the Jan. 6 panel in the coming days.

This upcoming appearance comes on the heels of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — Trump Jr.'s sister and brother-in-law, respectively — meeting with the Jan. 6 committee.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner were senior advisers in the White House during the Trump administration.

According to The Hill, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Trump Jr., was seen walking inside the O'Neill House Office Building earlier in the week.

House investigators had subpoenaed Guilfoyle back in March. She also met with the Jan. 6 panel back in February, according to reports.

"Ms. Guilfoyle, under threat of subpoena, agreed to meet exclusively with counsel for the select committee in a good-faith effort to provide true and relevant evidence," Guilfoyle's attorney Joseph Tacopina said at the time, in a statement.

Neither Trump Jr., Guilfoyle, Kushner, nor Ivanka Trump were physically present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to reports.

Only two Republicans are part of the nine-member Jan. 6 panel — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Both GOP representatives have long been viewed as adversaries to President Trump.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump Jr. will soon meet with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from ABC News.
trump, trial, capitol, committee, family
245
2022-44-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 03:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved