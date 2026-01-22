Trump Withdraws Canada's Invitation to Board of Peace

President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative ⁠aimed at resolving global conflicts.

"Please let this ​Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing ⁠its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining, what will be, the ⁠most ​prestigious ⁠Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time," Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post directed ⁠at ​Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump's post came after Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday that Ottawa does not plan to pay the $1-billion price tag for a permanent seat on the Board of Peace, which initially will oversee the governance and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Tariff-and-trade fights have been a steady source of U.S.-Canadian friction lately, with the softwood lumber dispute still a major flash point after the Department of Commerce kept duties in place in its sixth administrative review and Canada continued pressing challenges to the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal, according to Global Affairs Canada's case updates.

Another jolt came in late June, when Trump said the U.S. was ending trade discussions over Canada's planned digital services tax, as reported by the Canadian Press, and Ottawa moved days later to rescind the tax to keep broader negotiations on track, according to Canada's Department of Finance.

More recently, the Greenland dispute has added an Arctic political edge, after Trump said a NATO-linked "framework" would give the U.S. "total access" to Greenland, and Denmark and Greenland publicly insisted that sovereignty is "not negotiable," as reported Thursday by The Associated Press and The Guardian.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.