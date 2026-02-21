Trump Endorses Abbott, Patrick in Texas Reelection Bids

President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, praising both Republicans for their leadership and alignment with his political movement.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "proud to once again endorse" Patrick, calling him "an incredible friend to our Movement" who helped deliver primary and general election victories during Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Trump said Patrick, if reelected, would work to secure the border, stop migrant crime, grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, expand school choice, support the military and veterans, restore “American Energy DOMINANCE,” and protect the Second Amendment.

"Dan Patrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will never let you down!" Trump wrote.

Trump also offered his "Complete and Total Endorsement" to Abbott, describing him as a "strong and highly respected Governor" and touting his own electoral success in Texas, including receiving 6.4 million votes in 2024.

Trump credited Abbott’s leadership with the passage of a new congressional map in Texas, which he said would allow voters to elect five new “MAGA Republicans” in the 2026 midterm elections.

He also praised Abbott’s record on border security, tax and regulatory cuts, energy production, school choice, support for farmers and ranchers, and backing law enforcement, veterans, and Second Amendment rights.

"Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," Trump wrote. "He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"