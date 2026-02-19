Texas Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Sen. Thune Must Bust Filibuster for Voter ID Law

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to "break the filibuster" to pass the SAVE America Act, arguing on Newsmax the legislation would permanently secure U.S. elections by requiring photo voter identification nationwide.

Patrick told "American Agenda" that Republicans should not allow the 60-vote threshold in the Senate to block a measure he described as overwhelmingly popular with voters.

"John Thune, I believe, needs to break the filibuster," Patrick said. "And the candidates in the Senate race here and Senate races all across the country need to be urging that, because it will secure our elections forever if you have to show a photo ID like you do for almost everything else you have to do in life."

Patrick pointed to Texas' 2011 photo voter ID law, which he said he helped author while serving in the state Senate. He said critics at the time warned that changing long-standing procedures to pass the law would damage the legislative system, but he argued the opposite occurred.

"The reason we did it is because the Democrats had a bill before I was in the Senate that could block Republican votes, called the blocker bill," Patrick said. "We changed that and everyone said, 'Oh, if you do that, it's going to destroy the system.' No, it allows us to pass legislation that the people support."

He added that support for photo voter ID extends across party lines.

"In the case of photo voter ID nationally, it's overwhelming," he said. "Even the vast majority of Democrats support showing a photo. Independents and Republicans."

The SAVE America Act, passed by the House on Feb. 12, would require proof of citizenship and government-issued photo identification to register and vote in federal elections. Democrats have opposed the measure, arguing it could disenfranchise eligible voters and that existing safeguards are sufficient.

Under current Senate rules, most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Republicans hold a majority but do not have 60 seats, meaning at least some Democrat support would be necessary absent a rules change. Patrick said he does not expect that to happen.

"I'm glad they're bringing it to the floor, but they're not going to get 60 votes because the Democrats aren't going to bust the filibuster," he said. "This is an issue that John Thune needs to say, 'We're going to break the filibuster to pass this bill because it's important and it's supported by everyone in America virtually.'"

