Trump Halts Taxpayer-Funded Trans Surgeries in Federal Prisons

The Trump administration no longer will financially cover cosmetic surgeries and cross-sex hormones for transgender federal prison inmates.

In a move projected to save taxpayers nearly $2 million, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) issued new guidance Feb. 19, ending federal funding for gender-transition surgeries and hormone treatments for inmates who identify as transgender, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

The policy reverses Biden-era directives that required wardens to provide and pay for hormone therapy and certain surgical procedures.

According to Justice Department figures shared with the Examiner, the prior policy cost the BOP approximately $1.65 million.

Of that total, roughly $1.25 million went toward hormone-replacement therapy, including estrogen injections and testosterone suppressants for inmates housed in prisons, halfway houses, or on home confinement.

Two surgeries performed under the previous rules cost about $400,000 combined.

Under the updated guidelines, titled "Management of Inmates with Gender Dysphoria," prison medical staff will instead focus on psychotherapy, antidepressants, and treatment of coexisting mental health conditions.

The DOJ says inmates currently receiving hormone therapy may be placed on medically supervised taper plans to safely reduce dosages.

"The new policy will result in almost $2 million not being spent on otherwise harmful treatment that also results in safety concerns at BOP facilities," a DOJ official told the Examiner.

The official added that the change moves away from a "one-size-fits-all approach" and toward individualized assessments.

The policy also eliminates taxpayer-funded "social transitioning" accommodations, such as breast padding, wigs, makeup, and other gender-related items previously provided free of charge.

Such products may still be purchased through prison commissaries but will no longer be issued at government expense.

The shift is part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump to rein in federal spending and restore what his administration calls "biological truth" in federal policy.

Trump previously directed that "no federal funds are expended" to conform a prisoner’s outward appearance to their preferred gender identity.

The issue drew national attention in 2022 when a federal inmate serving a life sentence — a former white supremacist gang leader convicted of violent crimes — became the first federal prisoner to undergo gender-reassignment surgery at taxpayer expense.

Civil rights groups and LGBTQ activists have sharply criticized the new rules.

Advocates quoted in regional reporting, including WSHU, argue that Trump's executive orders targeting transgender policies — spanning the military, schools, sports, passports, and healthcare — create fear and legal uncertainty for transgender Americans.

Several of the administration’s directives face ongoing court challenges.

A federal lawsuit, Kingdom v. Trump, has temporarily blocked parts of the new prison policy. However, the injunction does not require the BOP to provide gender-affirming surgeries.

The Justice Department rejects claims that the policy amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, arguing instead that savings can be redirected toward medically necessary care for the broader inmate population.

The move aligns with broader Trump administration policy goals related to federal spending and transgender policy in federal facilities.